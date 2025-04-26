Salute to a Fallen Hero: The Last Journey of Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh

A somber gathering took place in Tehatta village, West Bengal, as hundreds came to pay tribute to Armyman Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh. His mortal remains were returned home following his sacrifice in an anti-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur district.

A wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu saw senior officials from the Army, CRPF, BSF, and local police honor the fallen soldier, whose remains were then transported to Kolkata and Barrackpore before reaching his native village. Emotional farewells came from people of all backgrounds, as Sheikh's family received the tricolor-draped coffin amid widespread grief.

A local mosque hosted a stage for villagers to pay their respects, while Sheikh's widow called for justice. The state's chief minister conveyed deep condolences, promising support for Sheikh's family. The local administration and armed forces were present to offer condolences and assistance to his widow and children.

