Trump Pays Respects, Navigates Diplomacy at Pope Francis' Funeral

More than 50 heads of state, including President Donald Trump, are set to attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday at St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City. The American president expressed his respect for the Catholic leader, who had previously clashed with him on issues such as immigration and climate change.

During the 2016 election campaign, Pope Francis criticized Trump's 'Build the wall' slogan as un-Christian. Despite these past differences, Trump praised the Pope after his death, acknowledging him as a hard-working leader who loved the world, directing US flags to fly at half-staff in his honor.

While Trump planned to meet global leaders at the event, he reconsidered the appropriateness of diplomatic discussions at a funeral. Yet, he proclaimed a commitment to significant global issues, advocating for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia to resolve their ongoing conflict.

