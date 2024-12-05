Left Menu

Assam Sparks Controversy with Beef Consumption Ban

The Assam government has banned public beef consumption, sparking controversy. The BJP claims it aims to respect religious sentiments and preserve cattle, while opponents see it as political pandering and an attack on freedom. Critics argue it will impact communities and businesses, leading to black marketing and communal tensions.

The Assam government's decision to ban the public consumption of beef has ignited a fierce debate across the state. Announced during a cabinet meeting, the ruling BJP claims the move aims to preserve cattle and respect religious sentiments of various communities.

Conversely, opposition parties have criticized the decision as a political strategy to polarize the vote bank. Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar argues that the ban is an infringement on personal freedoms and religious practices, while CPI(M) Assam secretary Suprakash Talukdar brands it a communal agenda.

Amid accusations of using the beef ban as a political tool, AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain highlights the ban's potential socio-economic ramifications, such as black marketing and increased cattle roaming, impacting agricultural communities. Meanwhile, BJP Assam Pradesh Senior Spokesperson Subhash Dutta supports the decision, stating it aligns with Assamese cultural values.

