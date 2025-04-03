Left Menu

BJP's Waqf Bill Push: A Move Towards Polarisation?

The BJP has pushed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through the Lok Sabha, allegedly aiming to create polarisation ahead of the Bihar elections. CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali criticized the move, suggesting it distracts from more pressing issues, like farmers' concerns, and raises fears of land grab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:57 IST
BJP's Waqf Bill Push: A Move Towards Polarisation?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has successfully pushed the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill through the Lok Sabha. The legislation passed late Wednesday night with 288 votes in favor, despite significant opposition.

CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali expressed concerns over the Bill's timing, questioning the government's priorities and suggesting that its passage serves more for electoral advantage than addressing pressing national issues. Ali voiced criticism that crucial matters such as the farmers' MSP are being sidelined.

Ali further warned that the Bill empowers government officials with extensive authority over Waqf land claims, which could potentially lead to misuse and a massive land grab. She emphasized the option of judicial recourse for those affected and encouraged states governed by non-BJP parties to draft their Waqf-related legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025