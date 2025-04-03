BJP's Waqf Bill Push: A Move Towards Polarisation?

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has successfully pushed the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill through the Lok Sabha. The legislation passed late Wednesday night with 288 votes in favor, despite significant opposition.

CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali expressed concerns over the Bill's timing, questioning the government's priorities and suggesting that its passage serves more for electoral advantage than addressing pressing national issues. Ali voiced criticism that crucial matters such as the farmers' MSP are being sidelined.

Ali further warned that the Bill empowers government officials with extensive authority over Waqf land claims, which could potentially lead to misuse and a massive land grab. She emphasized the option of judicial recourse for those affected and encouraged states governed by non-BJP parties to draft their Waqf-related legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)