Strengthening Ties: China and India Party Leaders Convene

Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, met with a visiting delegation from the Communist Party of India (CPI). The group was led by Rama Krushna Panda, a national secretariat member of the CPI. The meeting took place on Thursday.

During discussions, both parties highlighted the importance of implementing recent agreements made between their national leaders. They emphasized the need to enhance party-to-party exchanges and dialogues.

The conversations also focused on effectively managing differences and promoting the improvement and development of China-India relations, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)