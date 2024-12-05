Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China and India Party Leaders Convene

Liu Jianchao of the Communist Party of China met with India’s CPI delegation, led by Rama Krushna Panda, to discuss enhancing China-India relations. The leaders agreed to strengthen party exchanges, manage differences, and advance common understandings to bolster bilateral ties between the two nations.

05-12-2024
Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, met with a visiting delegation from the Communist Party of India (CPI). The group was led by Rama Krushna Panda, a national secretariat member of the CPI. The meeting took place on Thursday.

During discussions, both parties highlighted the importance of implementing recent agreements made between their national leaders. They emphasized the need to enhance party-to-party exchanges and dialogues.

The conversations also focused on effectively managing differences and promoting the improvement and development of China-India relations, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

