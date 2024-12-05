Money Laundering Allegations: Former EU Commissioner Under Investigation

Former EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, finds himself at the center of a money laundering investigation spearheaded by Belgian authorities. The Brussels public prosecutor general's spokesperson confirmed the probe initiated this year following grievances from the Belgian National Lottery and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The Belgian National Lottery disclosed that it flagged suspicious activities to authorities in 2022, yet opted not to elaborate further. The prosecutor general's office refrained from providing specifics on the monetary sum or the timeline of the implicated actions in their statement.

Reynders, with a history as Belgium's finance and foreign minister, served under the European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen. The investigation, initially reported by Le Soir and Follow the Money, suggests that no contact had been made with the EU Commission during Reynders' tenure. He holds immunity from prosecution in his official duties without a collective decision from all current commissioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)