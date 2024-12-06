Biden Weighs Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump's Looming Retribution
President Joe Biden considers issuing preemptive pardons for officials who could be targeted by incoming President Donald Trump's administration. This potential use of constitutional power aims to protect allies from unwarranted investigations and legal battles. The topic remains under deliberation among White House lawyers with no final decisions made.
President Joe Biden is contemplating the issuance of preemptive pardons for allies, a move aimed at countering potential targeting by President-elect Donald Trump's administration. This would represent a novel utilization of presidential powers and is currently under discussion among White House lawyers.
Biden reportedly has had discussions with senior aides about this course of action, with fears mounting over possible retaliatory probes by Trump and his faction. While no definitive steps have been taken, this idea underscores concerns about reputational and financial damage to individuals under Biden's administration.
The debate continues on this extraordinary use of presidential pardoning power, recalling historical precedents and political implications, including past presidential pardon considerations and grievances aired by Trump. The intricacies of such a strategy signify a contentious point in the current political climate.
