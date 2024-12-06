Left Menu

Former IOA top official Rajeev Mehta elected Secretary General of Fencing Confederation of Asia

Former Indian Olympic Associations IOA top official Rajeev Mehta has been elected as the Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia FCA, as he becomes the first administrator from the country to hold this position.Mehta was elected as FCA Secretary General during the organisations General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on December 1.Mehta served as Secretary General of the IOA for eight years from 2014 to 2022.

Former Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) top official Rajeev Mehta has been elected as the Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), as he becomes the first administrator from the country to hold this position.

Mehta was elected as FCA Secretary General during the organisation's General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on December 1.

Mehta served as Secretary General of the IOA for eight years from 2014 to 2022. He is also currently serving as the Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India.

Mehta's election as FCA Secretary General for the term of 2024-28 highlights the growing influence of Indian sports administrators in international bodies.

With 46 member countries of the continent represented in the FCA, Mehta brings a wealth of sports administrative experience to the role.

''I passionately believe that strong working relationships with internal and external stakeholders will help us gain better leverage for the advancement of FCA. Our goal is to usher in a new era of collaboration, openness, and transparency in fencing," Mehta said.

His focus areas would be empowering national federations with equal support and opportunities, professionalising the FCA's operations, enhancing organisational revenue, strengthening the sport's credibility and upgrading competition standards across Asia.

