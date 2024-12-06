Turkey's Erdogan says he hopes Syrian rebels will continue advances

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped Syrian rebels will continue their advances against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Erdogan said he had still not received a positive response from Assad to a call he made earlier this year to meet and normalise ties.

"The advances of the opposition are continuing as of now... Our hope is that this walk in Syria continues without any issues," he said.

