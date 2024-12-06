Probe needed to identify who placed money, rightly or by mistake: Abhishek Manu Singhvi on cash found on his seat

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, responding to the recovery of a wad of currency notes from his designated seat, called for an investigation into the apparent security lapse and questioned how the money ended up there, whether intentionally or by mistake. Singhvi remarked, "About an hour ago, I heard this rather humorous news. I think there should be a rule to create a glass box that fully encloses the seat, secured with a lock and key. MPs should lock their seats before leaving, whether during the day or at night. Yesterday, I came to the House for three minutes at 12:57 PM, had lunch with Ayodhya Reddy in the canteen, and then left for court. If this situation weren't so serious, it would be laughable. Politicising every issue and engaging in baseless accusations only tarnishes the image of our entire system."

He further suggested, "There should be barbed wire fencing or a lockable glass enclosure for seats because anyone could place ganja or money on a seat when the MP is away. The security lapse should be thoroughly investigated, and it must be determined who placed the money, whether intentionally or by mistake." Congress party sources have alleged that the recovery of currency notes from Singhvi's seat is a "ploy to divert attention" from the Adani issue.

"Carrying Rs 50,000 in cash is not a crime. Congress leaders have met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting an investigation into the matter by any agency or even the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)," said party sources. Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House about the discovery of the cash.

"I wish to inform members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after yesterday's adjournment, a wad of currency notes was found by security officials on seat number 222, which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from Telangana. The matter was brought to my attention, and I ensured an investigation was initiated, which is currently underway," Dhankhar stated. (ANI)

