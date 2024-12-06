There is larger conspiracy, time will prove who hatched it: Congress MP Jebi Mather on cash found from Singhvi's seat

In the aftermath of cash reportedly recovered from a Rajya Sabha seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress MP Jebi Mather claimed there was a larger conspiracy behind the incident and expressed confidence that time would reveal the culprits. Jebi Mather said, "A strange series of incidents is unfolding in the House. We need to investigate who the scriptwriter, director, and producer of this new script are. There are numerous issues that truly matter to the people, yet so much discussion has been centred around this matter, which is unwarranted. There is a larger conspiracy behind this, and time will prove it."

She further added, "Should we lock ourselves in a glass enclosure in Parliament, or should we carry the keys to our chamber? Once we step out, we have no control over what might be placed on anyone's desk or seat. We don't know who might come and leave something there. In the coming days, anything is possible, especially if this can happen with one member's seat. Their ministers are competing with each other to build this story further and add episodes to it. Whoever is behind this conspiracy, let the truth come out." Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, responding to the recovery of a wad of currency notes from his designated seat, called for an investigation into the apparent security lapse and questioned how the money ended up there--whether intentionally or by mistake.

Singhvi stated, "About an hour ago, I heard this rather amusing news. I believe there should be a rule to create a glass box fully enclosing the seat, secured with a lock and key. MPs should lock their seats before leaving, whether during the day or at night. Yesterday, I came to the House for three minutes at 12:57 PM, had lunch with Ayodhya Reddy in the canteen, and then left for court. If this situation weren't so serious, it would be laughable. Politicising every issue and making baseless accusations tarnishes the image of our entire system." He further suggested, "There should be barbed wire fencing or lockable glass enclosures for seats because anyone could place drugs or money on a seat when the MP is absent. This security lapse must be thoroughly investigated, and it must be determined who placed the money, whether intentionally or by mistake."

Congress party sources have alleged that the recovery of currency notes from Singhvi's seat is a "ploy to divert attention" from the Adani issue. "Carrying Rs 50,000 in cash is not a crime. Congress leaders have met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting an investigation into the matter by any agency or even the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)," party sources stated.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House about the discovery of the cash. "I wish to inform members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after yesterday's adjournment, a wad of currency notes was found by security officials on seat number 222, which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from Telangana. The matter was brought to my attention, and I ensured an investigation was initiated, which is currently underway," Dhankhar announced. (ANI)

