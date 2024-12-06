EU and Mercosur countries finalise contentious trade deal
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:36 IST
The European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc have finalised a free trade agreement, the European Commission said on Friday but it faces a tortuous battle for approval in Europe given French and Italian opposition.
"This is a win for Europe," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference in Montevideo.
