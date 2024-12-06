Guru Teg Bahadur's teachings inspire us to stand firm in face of adversity: PM Modi
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day on Friday and recalled his unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the values of justice, equality and the protection of humanity.
Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
''On the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we recall the unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the values of justice, equality and the protection of humanity,'' Modi said in a post on X. ''His teachings inspire us to stand firm in the face of adversity and serve selflessly. His message of unity and brotherhood also motivates us greatly,'' the prime minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mughal
- Teg Bahadur Ji
- Sikh
- Narendra Modi
- Guru Teg Bahadur
- Teg Bahadur
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Revisit Plea Against Sikh Jokes Websites
Diplomatic Tensions: Canada and India Clash Over Sikh Separatist Allegations
New Witnesses in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Tytler
SAD Requests Election Rescheduling to Honor Sikh Martyrdom Fortnight
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Court Summons Former Police Officials