Left Menu

RG Kar: Junior medics, victim's parents take out rally in Kolkata demanding justice

We believe that we must remain on the streets without movement, we may not get justice. The junior doctors also expressed frustration with the CBIs handling of the probe, vowing to continue their protest until justice is served.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:39 IST
RG Kar: Junior medics, victim's parents take out rally in Kolkata demanding justice
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors, healthcare workers and members of the public took part in a protest march here on Friday demanding accountability and comprehensive reform of West Bengal's healthcare system. The rally, organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation (WBJDF), began at the West Bengal Medical Council and made its way to Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake. The march also saw the participation of the parents of a doctor who was raped-murdered at RG Kar hospital in August.

Speaking to reporters, the father of the victim said, ''119 days have passed since my daughter's death, but we are yet to get justice. We believe that we must remain on the streets; without movement, we may not get justice.'' The junior doctors also expressed frustration with the CBI's handling of the probe, vowing to continue their protest until justice is served. The CBI is investigating both the rape-murder case and the financial irregularities that emerged following the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024