Ukraine's Zelenskiy due in Paris on Saturday for Notre Dame ceremony -sources

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Paris to attend the re-opening ceremony of the Notre-Dame cathedral, two diplomatic sources said on Friday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is also among the expected guests for the ceremony, along numerous other heads of state.

The sources said there were efforts to arrange meetings between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the celebrations.

