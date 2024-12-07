Left Menu

Biden's Hunter pardon came after circumstances changed, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden changed his mind about pardoning his son Hunter because "circumstances have changed," the White House said on Friday. They have," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the president's timing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 01:35 IST
Biden's Hunter pardon came after circumstances changed, White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden changed his mind about pardoning his son Hunter because "circumstances have changed," the White House said on Friday. Biden's pardon of his son on Monday came after he had repeatedly promised he would allow the U.S. justice system to play out, and a day after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

"The fact is, when you think about how the president got to this decision, circumstances have changed. They have," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the president's timing. "Republicans said they weren't going to let up. ... Recently announced Trump appointees for law enforcement have said on the campaign they were out for retribution, and I think we should believe their words."

Patel is one of several Trump nominees who suggested Hunter Biden's business activities deserved further scrutiny. The president's son was scheduled to be sentenced this month for charges related to tax evasion and gun possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024