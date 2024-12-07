Dec 6 proclaimed day of remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi in US state of Nebraska

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the State Capitol building in Nebraska as December 6 was proclaimed as a day of remembrance for Gandhi in the US state, honouring the principles of non-violence, tolerance and justice championed by the iconic Indian leader.

Governor Jim Pillen of Nebraska unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday at the Governor's Office in the iconic Nebraska State Capitol premises in Lincoln.

This marks the first installation of Gandhi's bust in any State Capitol premises in the nine states that come under the consular jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Seattle.

A press statement issued by the Consulate said that in another special gesture, Pillen issued an official proclamation declaring December 6 as "A Day of Remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi" throughout Nebraska.

The proclamation states that Gandhi, a global symbol of peace, non-violence and justice, has inspired countless individuals and movements around the world with his unwavering commitment to truth and human dignity.

It noted the installation of Gandhi's statue, a generous gift from the Indian government through the newly opened Consulate in Seattle at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, "signifies a vision of long-term partnerships with Nebraska, serving as a powerful reminder of Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy and the universal values he championed".

The proclamation underscored the statue would not only honour Gandhi's contribution to humanity but also promote cultural understanding and the spirit of unity among the diverse communities of Nebraska.

"December 6 marks a significant day as we come together to celebrate the unveiling of this statue and reflect on the principles of non-violence, tolerance and justice that Gandhi espoused," the proclamation said.

It noted that it is fitting and proper to dedicate this day to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and encourage all citizens to embrace his teachings and strive for a more just and peaceful society.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle and the Governor's Office in Nebraska had closely collaborated to identify the location of Gandhi's bust at the Governor's Office in the State Capitol as a most befitting venue to honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, the press statement said.

Several notable dignitaries, including Governor Pillen, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson and acclaimed football player and coach Tom Osborne, along with Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta, as well as eminent members of the Indian-American community, were present at the unveiling ceremony.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the enduring values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence) and Satyagraha (Truth Force) emphasising their relevance in today's world, the statement added.

The unveiling of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Nebraska State Capitol follows the recent unveiling of the Gandhi bust at the base of the Space Needle in Seattle Centre on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 earlier this year.

The first Indian Consulate in Seattle commenced its operations in November 2023 with a consular jurisdiction in the US Pacific Northwest covering the nine states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Alaska.

