Left Menu

South Korea Lawmakers Reject Impeachment and Investigation Bills

South Korea's ruling party lawmakers have decided to oppose two significant legislative proposals: the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and a special counsel investigation into the first lady. This decision was reported by local media outlet Yonhap News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:32 IST
South Korea Lawmakers Reject Impeachment and Investigation Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable political development, South Korea's ruling party lawmakers have resolved to oppose an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The lawmakers also rejected a proposed bill for a special counsel investigation into the first lady, a move seen as significant in the current political landscape.

Local media outlet Yonhap News reported on Saturday that these decisions reflect internal party dynamics and strategic considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024