South Korea Lawmakers Reject Impeachment and Investigation Bills
South Korea's ruling party lawmakers have decided to oppose two significant legislative proposals: the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and a special counsel investigation into the first lady. This decision was reported by local media outlet Yonhap News.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:32 IST
In a notable political development, South Korea's ruling party lawmakers have resolved to oppose an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The lawmakers also rejected a proposed bill for a special counsel investigation into the first lady, a move seen as significant in the current political landscape.
Local media outlet Yonhap News reported on Saturday that these decisions reflect internal party dynamics and strategic considerations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
