Denmark's F-16 Contribution to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the arrival of a second batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark. He praised Denmark's leadership in defending lives. This delivery marks a significant step in supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.
