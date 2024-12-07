Left Menu

Qatar Engages with Trump Administration on Gaza Ceasefire

Qatar is actively engaging with the incoming Trump administration to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza. There is a sense of renewed momentum in the talks, with Qatar noting encouragement from the Trump team to finalize an agreement before Trump's inauguration in January.

  • Qatar

Qatar is taking proactive steps to engage with the incoming Trump administration regarding peace efforts in Gaza.

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, highlighted a renewed momentum in ceasefire talks, encouraged by signals from Trump's team.

During the Doha Forum, Al Thani expressed optimism about finalizing a ceasefire before the upcoming U.S. inauguration in January.

