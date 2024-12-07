Rajnath Singh Calls for Generous Contributions to Armed Forces Fund
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged citizens to support the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, emphasizing society's collective responsibility to prioritize soldiers' welfare. He highlighted the vital role of the armed forces in national security and the government's commitment to veterans and their families.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday implored citizens to generously donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, underscoring the collective duty to prioritize the welfare of soldiers.
Speaking in a video message released on X, Singh commemorated the Armed Forces Flag Day, honoring martyrs and uniformed personnel who bravely guarded the nation's borders.
He emphasized the crucial role of the armed forces as a security shield ready to protect against both external threats and natural disasters, while reiterating the government's commitment to veterans' welfare and encouraging public contributions.
