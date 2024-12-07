Rajnath Singh Calls for Generous Contributions to Armed Forces Fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday implored citizens to generously donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, underscoring the collective duty to prioritize the welfare of soldiers.

Speaking in a video message released on X, Singh commemorated the Armed Forces Flag Day, honoring martyrs and uniformed personnel who bravely guarded the nation's borders.

He emphasized the crucial role of the armed forces as a security shield ready to protect against both external threats and natural disasters, while reiterating the government's commitment to veterans' welfare and encouraging public contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)