Delhi BJP Gears Up for Battle: Will 'Change' Theme Topple Aam Aadmi Stronghold?

The Delhi BJP has officially launched its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections with the inauguration of its election office at the Pant Marg headquarters. Senior leaders marked the event, aiming to break the longstanding hold of the Aam Aadmi Party in the capital.

In a symbolic gesture, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, with senior party figures, performed a 'havan'. The ceremony was attended by notable party members, including Baijayant Panda, Harsh Malhotra, and several MPs. This assembly underlines the party’s unified front ahead of the February elections.

Focus was directed towards public engagement as Panda flagged off vans intended to gather feedback across Delhi, contributing to the BJP's manifesto. The thematic slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge' encapsulates the party’s determination for political change and voter engagement.

