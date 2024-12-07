Left Menu

Growing Unrest: Bangladesh, India, and the Minority Crisis

As tensions rise in Bangladesh due to targeted attacks on Hindus, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray urges India's central government to intervene. Meanwhile, diplomatic talks are set as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri heads to Dhaka. Allegations of sedition and minority persecution compound the growing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:06 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The unrest in Bangladesh has drawn sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, who is urging the Indian central government to address the reported atrocities against Hindus there. Thackeray accused the government of inciting internal strife without taking action in Bangladesh, drawing parallels with Indira Gandhi's past interventions.

In a related move, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is slated to visit Bangladesh on December 9, aiming to engage in Foreign Office Consultations and other meetings, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). His trip comes amid intensifying tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka, spurred by several recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

This volatile situation has been exacerbated by the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, accused of sedition after allegedly raising a saffron flag in Chittagong. Protests over his arrest led to violent clashes, resulting in a lawyer's death. Further arrests, including two monks visiting Das, have sparked international concern and prompted calls for the withdrawal of charges against minority advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

