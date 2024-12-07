Shifting Sands: The Impact of Syrian Conflict on Hezbollah and Iran

The U.S. envoy to Syria, Amos Hochstein, has highlighted a strategic shift in the Middle East as Syrian rebels threaten Bashar al-Assad's regime. This development is creating vulnerabilities for both Hezbollah and Iran, long-time supporters of Assad.

Hochstein, instrumental in the U.S-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, acknowledged that though Hezbollah remains a formidable force, its influence has waned. Iran's commitment to Assad's regime is also under scrutiny, with reports suggesting a withdrawal of military support.

In a speech at a Doha conference, Hochstein pointed out that Iran's diminishing support could further complicate Hezbollah's operations in Syria. Despite setbacks, Hezbollah continues to exert significant power in Lebanon, even sending forces to bolster Assad's defenses in key areas of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)