Assam Cabinet Expansion: Strengthening Governance and Representation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet by swearing in four new BJP ministers to strengthen governance and representation. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered the oath. The expansion aims to ensure effective governance and cater to all districts. These new ministers are yet to receive portfolio allocations.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster governance and comprehensive representation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Saturday. Four BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers, in an event presided over by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.
The induction of Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala marks a significant step in Sarma's administration, as it aims to fulfill the government's commitment to effective governance. These additions raise his council to 19 members, addressing the previous need for more ministerial hands to ensure development across Assam's districts.
The new ministers, who represent key constituencies in Assam, are yet to receive their specific departmental portfolios. The Chief Minister, supported by the ruling NDA's robust presence in the state assembly, is expected to announce a reshuffle to optimize departmental efficiency and service to the state's populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
