Delhi Crime Surge: Congress Slams AAP and BJP Amidst Accusations

In a scathing attack on Saturday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, accountable for the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. Yadav demanded Kejriwal seek Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's resignation as he did with former CM Sheila Dixit during the Nirbhaya case.

Accusing Kejriwal of lowering citizens' morale, the Congress party statement said he shares the blame for the deteriorating situation alongside the BJP government. Yadav questioned why Kejriwal is not demanding accountability amidst reported cases of rape and harassment, when previously he had been vocal in demanding resignations.

Yadav further alleged that both the BJP and AAP engage in a 'politics of accusations', suppressing public voice. He criticized the non-functioning of CCTV cameras meant for women's safety and called out the Delhi government for the panic button failures in buses. Yadav also slammed BJP for not living up to its 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' slogan and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to resign over the security failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)