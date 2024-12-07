Left Menu

Delhi Crime Surge: Congress Slams AAP and BJP Amidst Accusations

Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav accuses Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP of worsening law and order in the capital, demanding accountability from AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Criticism highlights issues in women's safety, failing CCTV cameras, and ineffective governance amidst rising crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:00 IST
Delhi Crime Surge: Congress Slams AAP and BJP Amidst Accusations
Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on Saturday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, accountable for the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. Yadav demanded Kejriwal seek Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's resignation as he did with former CM Sheila Dixit during the Nirbhaya case.

Accusing Kejriwal of lowering citizens' morale, the Congress party statement said he shares the blame for the deteriorating situation alongside the BJP government. Yadav questioned why Kejriwal is not demanding accountability amidst reported cases of rape and harassment, when previously he had been vocal in demanding resignations.

Yadav further alleged that both the BJP and AAP engage in a 'politics of accusations', suppressing public voice. He criticized the non-functioning of CCTV cameras meant for women's safety and called out the Delhi government for the panic button failures in buses. Yadav also slammed BJP for not living up to its 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' slogan and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to resign over the security failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024