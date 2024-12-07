Shifting Sands in Syria: Insurgents Encircle Assad's Capital

Insurgent forces have made significant progress in their campaign across Syria, reaching the suburbs of the capital, Damascus. This marks the first advance on the capital since 2018, leading to widespread rumors of President Bashar Assad fleeing, which the government denies.

President Assad is facing increasing isolation as his allies, especially Russia and Hezbollah, are distracted by other conflicts. With the insurgents' swift gains, the situation on the ground remains volatile, prompting calls from the UN for immediate political dialogue in Geneva.

The UN's special envoy for Syria emphasized the urgent need for an orderly political transition. Talks are anticipated to address the long-standing Syrian conflict, aiming for a solution that includes constitutional reforms and elections under UN supervision.

