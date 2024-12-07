Left Menu

Shifting Sands in Syria: Insurgents Encircle Assad's Capital

A swift advance by insurgents has left President Bashar Assad's government in a precarious position, as opposition forces reach Damascus's suburbs for the first time since 2018. With international allies preoccupied, a political transition is urgently needed. The UN calls for talks in Geneva amid escalating tensions.

  Lebanon

Insurgent forces have made significant progress in their campaign across Syria, reaching the suburbs of the capital, Damascus. This marks the first advance on the capital since 2018, leading to widespread rumors of President Bashar Assad fleeing, which the government denies.

President Assad is facing increasing isolation as his allies, especially Russia and Hezbollah, are distracted by other conflicts. With the insurgents' swift gains, the situation on the ground remains volatile, prompting calls from the UN for immediate political dialogue in Geneva.

The UN's special envoy for Syria emphasized the urgent need for an orderly political transition. Talks are anticipated to address the long-standing Syrian conflict, aiming for a solution that includes constitutional reforms and elections under UN supervision.

