Rebel Offensive Topples Assad's Regime, Altering Syria's Political Landscape

In a dramatic turn of events, the Assad regime appears to have ended early Sunday following a swift rebel offensive across Syria. President Bashar Assad reportedly fled the country, sparking speculation on the future political dynamics in the region.

Amidst the upheaval, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali announced the government's willingness to hand over power to a transitional administration. Jalali urged citizens to maintain order and avoid vandalism, as reports emerged of intense gunfire and military retreats in the capital Damascus.

The development marks a significant moment in the Syrian conflict, with opposition forces taking control of key urban centers, including Homs and Damascus. The international community now faces the challenge of navigating a potential power vacuum, as parties convene for urgent talks on a political transition.

