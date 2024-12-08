Left Menu

Rebel Offensive Topples Assad's Regime, Altering Syria's Political Landscape

The Assad family's half-century rule seemingly collapsed early Sunday, following a rapid rebel advance towards Damascus. President Bashar Assad reportedly fled, while Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali expressed readiness to transition power. Opposition forces have captured key cities, signaling a pivotal shift in the Syrian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:03 IST
  • Lebanon

In a dramatic turn of events, the Assad regime appears to have ended early Sunday following a swift rebel offensive across Syria. President Bashar Assad reportedly fled the country, sparking speculation on the future political dynamics in the region.

Amidst the upheaval, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali announced the government's willingness to hand over power to a transitional administration. Jalali urged citizens to maintain order and avoid vandalism, as reports emerged of intense gunfire and military retreats in the capital Damascus.

The development marks a significant moment in the Syrian conflict, with opposition forces taking control of key urban centers, including Homs and Damascus. The international community now faces the challenge of navigating a potential power vacuum, as parties convene for urgent talks on a political transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

