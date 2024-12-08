Celebration in Damascus: End of an Era

In the heart of Damascus, Syrians flocked to central squares, chanting slogans against Assad and expressing their jubilance with car horns and celebratory gunfire. The scene depicted a collective sigh of relief from decades of autocratic rule.

Omar Daher, a 29-year-old lawyer, conveyed profound emotions stirred by the unexpected turn of events. After enduring a regime that instilled fear and terror, he couldn't fathom the reality of the moment. His father's death at the hands of security forces and his brother's uncertain fate in detention amplify his disdain for Assad, whom he labels a 'criminal, tyrant, and dog.'

Similarly, Ghazal al-Sharif, among the gathered crowds, expressed a mixture of relief and triumph, attributing the day's events to divine intervention. For al-Sharif and others, the moment marked a significant victory for every oppressed individual who had longed for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)