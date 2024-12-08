Celebration in Damascus: End of an Era
In Damascus, Syrians gathered joyously in central squares, denouncing Assad as they celebrated. Participants expressed relief from years of fear under Assad's regime. Omar Daher, a lawyer, shared his personal trauma, while Ghazal al-Sharif rejoiced in what they believe is divine justice against the oppressive regime.
- Country:
- Syria
In the heart of Damascus, Syrians flocked to central squares, chanting slogans against Assad and expressing their jubilance with car horns and celebratory gunfire. The scene depicted a collective sigh of relief from decades of autocratic rule.
Omar Daher, a 29-year-old lawyer, conveyed profound emotions stirred by the unexpected turn of events. After enduring a regime that instilled fear and terror, he couldn't fathom the reality of the moment. His father's death at the hands of security forces and his brother's uncertain fate in detention amplify his disdain for Assad, whom he labels a 'criminal, tyrant, and dog.'
Similarly, Ghazal al-Sharif, among the gathered crowds, expressed a mixture of relief and triumph, attributing the day's events to divine intervention. For al-Sharif and others, the moment marked a significant victory for every oppressed individual who had longed for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Damascus
- Assad
- celebration
- Syrians
- Daher
- al-Sharif
- regime
- oppression
- freedom
- Syria
ALSO READ
International Criminal Court prosecutor requests arrest warrant for head of Myanmar's military regime, reports AP.
Kim Yo Jong Condemns Anti-Regime Leaflets
Adani meeting me is not something out of ordinary. He would have met me several times during my five years regime, says Jagan.
Bodoland Seeks New Territorial Army Regiment
Rebel Triumph: The Fall of Assad's Regime