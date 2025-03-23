Celebrating 200 Years of Valor: 5th Battalion Rajput Regiment Stamp Unveiling
Mizoram Governor, General V K Singh, unveiled a postal stamp honoring the 200th anniversary of the 5th Battalion Rajput Regiment at a special event in New Delhi. Singh lauded the regiment’s historic accomplishments and expressed optimism for its future contributions.
In a ceremonial gathering held in New Delhi, Mizoram Governor General V K Singh (Retd) commemorated the bicentennial legacy of the 5th Battalion of Rajput Regiment by releasing a special postal stamp and cover. The event, taking place at a Bicentenary Special Sainik Sammelan, highlighted the regiment's exemplary contributions over two centuries.
In his address on Saturday, General Singh hailed the regiment's 200 years of unwavering service to the nation, describing it as a rare achievement for any infantry unit within the Indian Army. He expressed confidence that the battalion would continue to achieve new milestones and make the country proud.
As the regiment celebrated its longstanding dedication, Singh thanked the Department of Posts and the Additional Directorate General of Postal Services for their role in the release of the commemorative stamp. He underlined that the stamp not only reflects the regiment's storied history but also serves to propagate its valor beyond India's borders.
