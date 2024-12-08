Tensions Escalate as Farmers Resume 'Dilli Chalo' Protest; SP MP Slams BJP's Farmer Policies

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad launched a vehement critique against the BJP government, accusing it of neglecting farmers' issues and labeling its policies as 'anti-farmers.' Prasad asserted that the nation's welfare is intricately tied to the prosperity of its agrarian community, voicing alarm over inadequate support for farmers battling pests and stray animals.

Addressing the ongoing struggles of farmers, Prasad remarked, 'The BJP's double engine government is against farmers. A nation cannot thrive when its farmers are unhappy. Our party questioned the government's approach towards assisting farmers affected by pests and stray animals.' Notably, Prasad highlighted a notice advocating Rs 10 lakh compensation for 52 victims of pest-related crop losses, criticizing the leadership of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the reported daily deaths of numerous cows.

Furthermore, the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march was reignited by farmers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. They demanded various reforms, prominently a legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP). The demonstration escalated as police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to a standoff. Discrepancies arose as the Haryana Police reported that protesters did not align with the pre-approved list of 101 marching farmers, complicating the situation. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher acknowledged the withdrawal of the 'jatha' due to injuries, indicating continued agitation and an impending meeting to strategize future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)