Russia Open to Ukraine Talks Amid Trump's Ceasefire Call

The Kremlin expressed openness to talks concerning Ukraine after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for negotiations based on prior agreements and current realities, while noting Ukraine’s decree blocking contact must be repealed for discussions to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced its willingness for discussions on Ukraine following a call by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that any peace negotiations should consider agreements from Istanbul in 2022 alongside today's battlefield conditions.

Peskov highlighted that Ukraine's prohibition of contact with Russian leaders, enforced by a special decree, needs reversal for talks to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

