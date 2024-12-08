Farmers Suspend March amid Delhi Drama; PM Modi to Address Rising Rajasthan

Protesting farmers have halted their foot march to Delhi temporarily after some among them sustained injuries from tear gas used by Haryana security forces near the Punjab border. The situation remains tense as authorities urge calm and farmers decide on their next steps.

In political developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a visit to Rajasthan, where he will officially launch the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024. This summit aims to bolster investment prospects and aid regional growth as the nation eyes economic recovery.

As security concerns rise, India is preparing to create a specialized anti-drone unit to enhance border security, Home Minister Amit Shah announced. This move underscores the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles and India's proactive measures in national security enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)