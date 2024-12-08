Congress Stands Firm as 'Elder Brother' in INDIA Bloc Amid Leadership Debate

Amid reports of a leadership rift within the INDIA bloc, the Congress party remains resolute in its stance as the alliance's "elder brother." Ajay Rai, Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief, reaffirmed this position, underscoring Rahul Gandhi's influential role as a unifying force within the party and the broader political framework.

Tensions arose as TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called for decisive leadership following Congress' electoral losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, suggesting the need for a stronger opposition front to challenge the BJP. Further, TMC MP Kirti Azad endorsed Mamata Banerjee's leadership capabilities, citing her consistent success against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar echoed sentiments praising Mamata Banerjee's national prominence and parliamentary success. In contrast, BJP leader Pravin Darekar questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership aptitude, citing Pawar's endorsement of Banerjee as indicative of broader doubts within the opposition.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed solidarity with Banerjee's potential leadership, emphasizing the need for cohesive strategic alliances among opposition parties. The direction of leadership within the INDIA bloc remains a topic of active discussion, with political power dynamics continually evolving.

(With inputs from agencies.)