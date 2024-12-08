Left Menu

Congress Stands Firm as 'Elder Brother' in INDIA Bloc Amid Leadership Debate

Ajay Rai of Congress reiterates party's leadership role in the INDIA bloc, highlighting Rahul Gandhi as a unifying force. Discussion ensues over potential leadership, with Mamata Banerjee emerging as a strong candidate supported by various political figures. BJP critiques highlight ongoing internal debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:00 IST
Congress Stands Firm as 'Elder Brother' in INDIA Bloc Amid Leadership Debate
Congress Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid reports of a leadership rift within the INDIA bloc, the Congress party remains resolute in its stance as the alliance's "elder brother." Ajay Rai, Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief, reaffirmed this position, underscoring Rahul Gandhi's influential role as a unifying force within the party and the broader political framework.

Tensions arose as TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called for decisive leadership following Congress' electoral losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, suggesting the need for a stronger opposition front to challenge the BJP. Further, TMC MP Kirti Azad endorsed Mamata Banerjee's leadership capabilities, citing her consistent success against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar echoed sentiments praising Mamata Banerjee's national prominence and parliamentary success. In contrast, BJP leader Pravin Darekar questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership aptitude, citing Pawar's endorsement of Banerjee as indicative of broader doubts within the opposition.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed solidarity with Banerjee's potential leadership, emphasizing the need for cohesive strategic alliances among opposition parties. The direction of leadership within the INDIA bloc remains a topic of active discussion, with political power dynamics continually evolving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024