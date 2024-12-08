Left Menu

Political Dynamics Shift: Markadwadi Village Exhibits Varied Voting Patterns

BJP Maharashtra president highlights Markadwadi's non-partisan voting trends amid NCP leader's EVM concerns. Recent data from 2014, 2019, and 2024 elections show fluctuating party support, challenging accusations of bias. NCP's Sharad Pawar questions EVM reliability after assembly elections, advocating for a return to paper ballots like in other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:13 IST
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule pointed to Markadwadi village's diverse voting history as evidence against allegations of bias. Following NCP chief Sharad Pawar's concerns over voting percentages, Bawankule shared comprehensive data from past elections to highlight the village's lack of allegiance to any single party.

The BJP leader revealed that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, candidates from both the NCP and Mahayuti alliances garnered significant support, indicating a mixed pattern that continued in subsequent years. For instance, during the 2019 elections, the NCP gained ground in assembly votes, while the BJP lead in the Lok Sabha polls.

Bawankule refuted claims of misleading information by urging Pawar to carefully examine the voting trends before raising suspicion on EVMs. The debate comes after BJP-led Mahayuti secured a decisive win in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, spurring arguments for a switch back to paper ballots among some political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

