Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Efforts Amid Syrian Transition

Saudi Arabia is actively engaging with regional actors to prevent chaos following President Bashar al-Assad's ouster. Despite efforts from Turkey and the Arab League summit, Syria's engagement in the political process remains insufficient. Positively, the transition has been bloodless, emphasizing state sovereignty and minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia is actively communicating with regional players to prevent potential chaos in Syria following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, as confirmed by a Saudi official on Sunday.

The official revealed that there is ongoing dialogue with Turkey and other stakeholders, though the kingdom is unaware of Assad's current location. His failure to engage with regional actors and the opposition are cited as reasons for his downfall.

In 2023, Assad attended an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, his first visit since a 12-year suspension. The meeting aimed to prompt Syria towards positive engagement, yet the official expressed concerns about the lack of progress, despite some hopeful signs like a peaceful transition and commitment to sovereignty and minority rights protection.

