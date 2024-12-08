Left Menu

Crisis in Syria: Biden Meets National Security Team

U.S. President Joe Biden will convene with his national security team to discuss the unfolding situation in Syria. This meeting follows the rebels' recent declaration of success in ousting President Bashar al-Assad and taking control of Damascus.

Updated: 08-12-2024 21:30 IST
  • United States

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with his national security advisers to get a comprehensive update on the current events in Syria, according to the White House. This critical meeting will take place on Sunday morning.

The urgency of the situation follows an announcement by Syrian rebels who claim to have successfully ousted President Bashar al-Assad. This significant development comes after they reportedly seized control of the capital, Damascus, on Sunday.

The outcome of these discussions could shape the U.S. response to the rapidly changing political landscape in Syria. The international community is closely monitoring these events for potential implications on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

