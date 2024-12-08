Crisis in Syria: Biden Meets National Security Team

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with his national security advisers to get a comprehensive update on the current events in Syria, according to the White House. This critical meeting will take place on Sunday morning.

The urgency of the situation follows an announcement by Syrian rebels who claim to have successfully ousted President Bashar al-Assad. This significant development comes after they reportedly seized control of the capital, Damascus, on Sunday.

The outcome of these discussions could shape the U.S. response to the rapidly changing political landscape in Syria. The international community is closely monitoring these events for potential implications on regional stability.

