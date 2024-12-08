Rebel Leader's Triumph Over Assad Sparks Hope in Syria

In a significant public appearance, the leader of Syria's largest rebel faction has declared the fall of Bashar Assad's regime as a monumental victory for the Islamic nation.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who has now reverted to his real name Ahmad al-Sharaa, made a visit to the historical Umayyad Mosque, where he addressed a gathering of hundreds of people.

Speaking passionately to the crowd, al-Sharaa decried Assad's governance, accusing it of transforming Syria into 'a farm for Iran's greed,' signaling hope for a new era in Syria.

