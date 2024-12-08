Left Menu

Puducherry Mourns the Passing of Influential Leader M D R Ramachandran

Senior politician and former Chief Minister of Puducherry, M D R Ramachandran, has passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. Known for his leadership within DMK and Congress, he served as chief minister twice and was a proponent of the cooperative movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:08 IST
Puducherry Mourns the Passing of Influential Leader M D R Ramachandran
  • Country:
  • India

Senior politician and former Chief Minister of Puducherry, M D R Ramachandran, passed away on Sunday at his residence due to age-related ailments, sources from the Congress party confirmed. At 90, Ramachandran leaves behind a legacy of service and leadership.

Ramachandran, a prominent figure in Puducherry politics, served as a two-time chief minister of the union territory. Initially holding office in 1980 under the DMK-Congress coalition, he later led a DMK-Janata Dal coalition government in 1990. His political journey saw a significant shift when he joined the Congress in 2000, eventually becoming the Speaker of the territorial Assembly in 2001.

Puducherry PCC president and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam expressed profound grief over Ramachandran's demise, acknowledging his commitment to public welfare and dedication to promoting the cooperative movement. Vaithilingam described his passing as a significant loss to the Congress party and offered heartfelt condolences to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024