Puducherry Mourns the Passing of Influential Leader M D R Ramachandran

Senior politician and former Chief Minister of Puducherry, M D R Ramachandran, passed away on Sunday at his residence due to age-related ailments, sources from the Congress party confirmed. At 90, Ramachandran leaves behind a legacy of service and leadership.

Ramachandran, a prominent figure in Puducherry politics, served as a two-time chief minister of the union territory. Initially holding office in 1980 under the DMK-Congress coalition, he later led a DMK-Janata Dal coalition government in 1990. His political journey saw a significant shift when he joined the Congress in 2000, eventually becoming the Speaker of the territorial Assembly in 2001.

Puducherry PCC president and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam expressed profound grief over Ramachandran's demise, acknowledging his commitment to public welfare and dedication to promoting the cooperative movement. Vaithilingam described his passing as a significant loss to the Congress party and offered heartfelt condolences to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)