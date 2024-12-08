Puducherry Mourns the Passing of Influential Leader M D R Ramachandran
Senior politician and former Chief Minister of Puducherry, M D R Ramachandran, has passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. Known for his leadership within DMK and Congress, he served as chief minister twice and was a proponent of the cooperative movement.
Senior politician and former Chief Minister of Puducherry, M D R Ramachandran, passed away on Sunday at his residence due to age-related ailments, sources from the Congress party confirmed. At 90, Ramachandran leaves behind a legacy of service and leadership.
Ramachandran, a prominent figure in Puducherry politics, served as a two-time chief minister of the union territory. Initially holding office in 1980 under the DMK-Congress coalition, he later led a DMK-Janata Dal coalition government in 1990. His political journey saw a significant shift when he joined the Congress in 2000, eventually becoming the Speaker of the territorial Assembly in 2001.
Puducherry PCC president and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam expressed profound grief over Ramachandran's demise, acknowledging his commitment to public welfare and dedication to promoting the cooperative movement. Vaithilingam described his passing as a significant loss to the Congress party and offered heartfelt condolences to his family.
