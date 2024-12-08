Left Menu

Iran's Axis of Resistance Crumbles Amid Regional Turmoil

Iran's strategy to build an 'Axis of Resistance' has faltered. Key regional allies, including Hezbollah and Assad, are weakened as Israel launches offensive operations. Iran's nuclear program remains its leverage. The nation's regional influence diminishes as it navigates internal and external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:31 IST
Iran's Axis of Resistance Crumbles Amid Regional Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Iran's longstanding strategy of creating an 'Axis of Resistance' has been severely undermined as regional allies crumble under intensified conflicts. The geopolitical landscape shifted dramatically following Israel's robust military campaigns against Iranian-backed groups.

This shift was marked by the fall of Iran's ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was ousted as rebels captured Damascus. This loss has significantly strained Iran's ability to influence the region, removing a crucial link for weapon flows to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Despite these setbacks, Iran maintains a strategic card with its controversial nuclear program. Analysts suggest these developments could prompt Iran to accelerate its nuclear ambitions, further destabilizing the Middle East's delicate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024