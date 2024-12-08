Iran's Axis of Resistance Crumbles Amid Regional Turmoil

Iran's longstanding strategy of creating an 'Axis of Resistance' has been severely undermined as regional allies crumble under intensified conflicts. The geopolitical landscape shifted dramatically following Israel's robust military campaigns against Iranian-backed groups.

This shift was marked by the fall of Iran's ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was ousted as rebels captured Damascus. This loss has significantly strained Iran's ability to influence the region, removing a crucial link for weapon flows to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Despite these setbacks, Iran maintains a strategic card with its controversial nuclear program. Analysts suggest these developments could prompt Iran to accelerate its nuclear ambitions, further destabilizing the Middle East's delicate balance.

