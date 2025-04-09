Rising Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalates

Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential area in northern Gaza on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 23 individuals, as reported by health officials.

The Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed the casualties, including eight women and eight children, due to the attack on a four-story building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood.

As Israel intensifies operations against Hamas leaders, it has issued mass evacuation orders in Gaza, aggravating the region's humanitarian crisis amid a blockade, while diplomatic efforts for ceasefire remain challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)