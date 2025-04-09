Rising Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalates
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes in Gaza, killing at least 23 people, as tensions continue amidst a collapsed ceasefire. The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to significant humanitarian crises and geopolitical tensions, with both sides maintaining firm stances and Israel facing international scrutiny.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:11 IST
Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential area in northern Gaza on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 23 individuals, as reported by health officials.
The Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed the casualties, including eight women and eight children, due to the attack on a four-story building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood.
As Israel intensifies operations against Hamas leaders, it has issued mass evacuation orders in Gaza, aggravating the region's humanitarian crisis amid a blockade, while diplomatic efforts for ceasefire remain challenging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Burundi Faces Refugee Crisis Amid Congo Conflict
Overnight Israeli Strikes in Gaza Claim 23 Lives Amid Intensified Conflict
Ceasefire Stalemate: The Struggle for Peace in Ukraine War
High-Stakes Talks in Riyadh Aim for Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine
Wildlife and Human Conflict: Odisha's Struggle with Wild Animal Attacks