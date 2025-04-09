Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalates

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes in Gaza, killing at least 23 people, as tensions continue amidst a collapsed ceasefire. The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to significant humanitarian crises and geopolitical tensions, with both sides maintaining firm stances and Israel facing international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential area in northern Gaza on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 23 individuals, as reported by health officials.

The Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed the casualties, including eight women and eight children, due to the attack on a four-story building in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood.

As Israel intensifies operations against Hamas leaders, it has issued mass evacuation orders in Gaza, aggravating the region's humanitarian crisis amid a blockade, while diplomatic efforts for ceasefire remain challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

