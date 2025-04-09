Mike Huckabee Confirmed as Ambassador to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

The U.S. Senate confirmed on Wednesday that former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will serve as the new ambassador to Israel. The decision comes amidst an ongoing conflict in Gaza and complexities in the U.S.-Israel relationship due to recent tariffs.

The Senate vote tallied at 52 to 44 in favor of Huckabee, with alignment largely following party lines. All Republicans supported the nominee selected by President Donald Trump, while nearly all Democrats opposed the appointment.

Huckabee's confirmation as a staunch pro-Israel conservative highlights the administration's stance on strengthening ties with Israel despite the challenges posed by regional conflicts and trade policies.

