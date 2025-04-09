Mike Huckabee Confirmed as Ambassador to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
The U.S. Senate confirmed former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the ambassador to Israel with a 52 to 44 vote. This appointment, heavily divided along party lines, comes during heightened tensions in Gaza and ongoing U.S. tariff issues.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate confirmed on Wednesday that former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will serve as the new ambassador to Israel. The decision comes amidst an ongoing conflict in Gaza and complexities in the U.S.-Israel relationship due to recent tariffs.
The Senate vote tallied at 52 to 44 in favor of Huckabee, with alignment largely following party lines. All Republicans supported the nominee selected by President Donald Trump, while nearly all Democrats opposed the appointment.
Huckabee's confirmation as a staunch pro-Israel conservative highlights the administration's stance on strengthening ties with Israel despite the challenges posed by regional conflicts and trade policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senate Democrats Demand Probe into Accidental Inclusion of Journalist in Signal Chat
Accountability on Signal: Democrats Demand Answers on Security Breach
Senate Democrats Demand Probe into Security Breach Involving Journalist
House Democrats Push for Transparency Over Signal Messaging Scandal
US Republicans' Gamble: Balancing Trump's Tax Cuts, Debt, and Medicaid Dilemma