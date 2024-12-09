Bashar Assad's Fall Signals Uncertain Future in Syria
President Joe Biden labeled the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria as a 'fundamental act of justice'. While it introduces risks in the Middle East, Biden commended allies for weakening Assad's support. The U.S. remains vigilant against threats from groups like Hezbollah and ISIS. The situation continues to produce geopolitical ripples.
President Joe Biden described the sudden collapse of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government as a 'fundamental act of justice' following decades of severe repression. Speaking from the White House, he acknowledged the accompanying risks and uncertainties for the Middle East.
The takeover by rebel groups ends over a decade of civil war and decades of Assad family rule. Biden credited the U.S. and allies for weakening support from Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, noting this shift in power as significant.
Biden reaffirmed the U.S. military presence in Syria, while focusing on new threats from terrorist entities. This geopolitical development coincides with ongoing instability in the region, including conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine.
