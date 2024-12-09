Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Pardons, Deportations, and Legal Battles

President-elect Donald Trump announces plans to pardon Jan. 6 defendants, supports the deportation of illegal immigrants, and upholds the nomination of Pete Hegseth despite allegations of misconduct. Concurrently, a large defamation verdict against Alex Jones stands, and the White House considers broader clemency after Hunter Biden's pardon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 05:25 IST
Trump's Bold Moves: Pardons, Deportations, and Legal Battles
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has made a series of bold pre-office announcements. In a recent NBC News interview, Trump confirmed he would not replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell upon taking office.

Meanwhile, he vowed immediate action to pardon individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots and aims to deport all illegal immigrants during his tenure while seeking a deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants.

Additionally, Trump reaffirmed support for Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth amidst misconduct allegations, and a $1.3 billion defamation verdict against Alex Jones was upheld. The White House ponders broader clemency post-Hunter Biden's pardon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024