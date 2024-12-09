Trump's Bold Moves: Pardons, Deportations, and Legal Battles
President-elect Donald Trump announces plans to pardon Jan. 6 defendants, supports the deportation of illegal immigrants, and upholds the nomination of Pete Hegseth despite allegations of misconduct. Concurrently, a large defamation verdict against Alex Jones stands, and the White House considers broader clemency after Hunter Biden's pardon.
President-elect Donald Trump has made a series of bold pre-office announcements. In a recent NBC News interview, Trump confirmed he would not replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell upon taking office.
Meanwhile, he vowed immediate action to pardon individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots and aims to deport all illegal immigrants during his tenure while seeking a deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants.
Additionally, Trump reaffirmed support for Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth amidst misconduct allegations, and a $1.3 billion defamation verdict against Alex Jones was upheld. The White House ponders broader clemency post-Hunter Biden's pardon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- USA
- politics
- pardon
- deportation
- immigration
- defamation
- Pentagon
- Biden
- Alex Jones
ALSO READ
Sarma Urges Action on Illegal Immigration Post-Jharkhand Elections
Rand Paul Opposes Military Deportations: A Clash of Ideals
Rand Paul's Stance Against Military-Driven Deportations
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns
Switzerland's Immigration Dilemma: Balancing Growth and EU Relations