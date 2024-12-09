Trump's Bold Moves: Pardons, Deportations, and Legal Battles

President-elect Donald Trump has made a series of bold pre-office announcements. In a recent NBC News interview, Trump confirmed he would not replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell upon taking office.

Meanwhile, he vowed immediate action to pardon individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots and aims to deport all illegal immigrants during his tenure while seeking a deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants.

Additionally, Trump reaffirmed support for Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth amidst misconduct allegations, and a $1.3 billion defamation verdict against Alex Jones was upheld. The White House ponders broader clemency post-Hunter Biden's pardon.

