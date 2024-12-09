Tea Diplomacy: West Bengal CM Meets Governor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is anticipated to meet with Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Monday evening following his invitation for a cordial tea meeting.

The gathering is regarded as a courtesy call, as per state secretariat sources.

This interaction marks part of an ongoing relationship, with previous exchanges including invitations and gift offerings, amid existing tensions surrounding governance issues between the Governor and the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)