Left Menu

Tea Diplomacy: West Bengal CM Meets Governor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting, scheduled as a courtesy call, follows past interactions marked by sweets and traditional hospitality. This meeting comes amidst past tensions on governance issues between the two officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:35 IST
Tea Diplomacy: West Bengal CM Meets Governor
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is anticipated to meet with Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Monday evening following his invitation for a cordial tea meeting.

The gathering is regarded as a courtesy call, as per state secretariat sources.

This interaction marks part of an ongoing relationship, with previous exchanges including invitations and gift offerings, amid existing tensions surrounding governance issues between the Governor and the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024