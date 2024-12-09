BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Bypolls Amid Vacancies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. The party has chosen Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Sharma from Haryana, and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha as they vie for the influential upper house seats.

The Election Commission has scheduled the bypolls for December 20, coinciding with the declaration of results on the same day. Six seats are presently vacant, with three in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana, leading to a tightly contested race.

The vacancies emerged following the resignations of several members, including Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, Ryaga Krishnaiah, Sujeet Kumar, Jawhar Sircar, and Krishan Lal Panwar, each having their tenure cut short across different states.

