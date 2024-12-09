Left Menu

New Congress Legislators Sworn In Amidst Political Shifts in Karnataka

Three newly elected Congress legislators have been sworn in as members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The oath-taking occurred at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi during the assembly's winter session. The Congress party, following by-poll victories, now holds 136 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Updated: 09-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:01 IST
Amidst a changing political landscape, three Congress legislators took their oaths as members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi as the assembly's winter session convened.

Legislators E Annapoorna, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, and C P Yogeeshwara assumed office after securing victories in the recent by-polls for the Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna segments, respectively. In Shiggaon, Pathan secured a win over Bharath Bommai, son of former CM Basavaraj Bommai, while Yogeeshwara defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna.

With these successes, the Congress party advances its tally to 136 seats out of the 224-member assembly, excluding the Speaker. Notably, sessions in Belagavi mark an ongoing assertion of Karnataka's claim over the region, despite opposing claims from Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

