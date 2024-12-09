New Congress Legislators Sworn In Amidst Political Shifts in Karnataka

Amidst a changing political landscape, three Congress legislators took their oaths as members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi as the assembly's winter session convened.

Legislators E Annapoorna, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, and C P Yogeeshwara assumed office after securing victories in the recent by-polls for the Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna segments, respectively. In Shiggaon, Pathan secured a win over Bharath Bommai, son of former CM Basavaraj Bommai, while Yogeeshwara defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna.

With these successes, the Congress party advances its tally to 136 seats out of the 224-member assembly, excluding the Speaker. Notably, sessions in Belagavi mark an ongoing assertion of Karnataka's claim over the region, despite opposing claims from Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)