John Mahama's Triumphant Return: Ghana's Hope for Economic Revival

John Dramani Mahama is set to make a historic return as Ghana's president, eight years after losing the position, on the promise of reviving the nation's faltering economy.

His victory comes after his main rival conceded, with partial results from Saturday's election showing Mahama, aged 66, on course to win the presidential race and his party securing a parliamentary majority. Mahama, the son of a prosperous rice trader-turned-politician, initially rose to power in 2012 following the unexpected death of President John Atta Mills, whom he served under as vice president.

Throughout his return campaign, Mahama faced scrutiny over past macroeconomic challenges and power outages during his term, yet he remained personally untainted by corruption accusations. He vows to implement significant economic reforms, including easing business regulations and investing in infrastructure, asserting this election marks a pivotal moment for Ghana's future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)