Left Menu

John Mahama's Triumphant Return: Ghana's Hope for Economic Revival

John Dramani Mahama returns as Ghana's president after eight years, promising to revitalize the economy. His main opponent conceded defeat as Mahama and his party are poised for victory. His presidency faces challenges including economic instability and corruption allegations, despite Mahama being untainted personally. Mahama promises major reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:14 IST
John Mahama's Triumphant Return: Ghana's Hope for Economic Revival

John Dramani Mahama is set to make a historic return as Ghana's president, eight years after losing the position, on the promise of reviving the nation's faltering economy.

His victory comes after his main rival conceded, with partial results from Saturday's election showing Mahama, aged 66, on course to win the presidential race and his party securing a parliamentary majority. Mahama, the son of a prosperous rice trader-turned-politician, initially rose to power in 2012 following the unexpected death of President John Atta Mills, whom he served under as vice president.

Throughout his return campaign, Mahama faced scrutiny over past macroeconomic challenges and power outages during his term, yet he remained personally untainted by corruption accusations. He vows to implement significant economic reforms, including easing business regulations and investing in infrastructure, asserting this election marks a pivotal moment for Ghana's future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024