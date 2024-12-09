Left Menu

Political Shifts in France: A Setback for Marine Le Pen's National Rally

Marine Le Pen's National Rally faced a setback in a French by-election, losing a seat in Ardennes. This defeat signifies voter condemnation of the RN's recent political maneuvers. The by-election win for Lionel Vuibert, aligned with Macron's coalition, suggests a potential leftist government in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:02 IST
Political Shifts in France: A Setback for Marine Le Pen's National Rally

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally suffered a significant blow after losing a seat in a by-election in France's northeastern region of Ardennes.

With Macron's coalition candidate Lionel Vuibert securing victory, the loss is seen as a rebuke to the RN's recent political strategies.

This development indicates a potential shift towards a left-leaning government under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, as he seeks to stabilize the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024