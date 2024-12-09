Political Shifts in France: A Setback for Marine Le Pen's National Rally

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally suffered a significant blow after losing a seat in a by-election in France's northeastern region of Ardennes.

With Macron's coalition candidate Lionel Vuibert securing victory, the loss is seen as a rebuke to the RN's recent political strategies.

This development indicates a potential shift towards a left-leaning government under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, as he seeks to stabilize the political landscape.

