Le Pen's Political Gamble: A Setback in France's Power Struggle

Marine Le Pen's National Rally lost a seat in a by-election, indicating voter backlash against her attempt to topple former PM Michel Barnier's government. With the defeat, RN's strength in parliament is slightly reduced, and Macron explores forming a left-leaning government amid political reshuffling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:12 IST
Le Pen's Political Gamble: A Setback in France's Power Struggle

Days after her political maneuvering led to the collapse of the French government, Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) faced a setback as they lost a seat in a crucial by-election in northeastern France. Sunday's defeat serves as a potential reprimand from voters against RN's controversial move to bring down the government over the 2025 budget bill.

Despite RN critics highlighting the loss as a significant blow, the party retains its status as the largest single entity in the 577-seat parliament, with 124 lawmakers. Additionally, the political landscape might shift leftward as President Emmanuel Macron consults with leftist leaders for a new prime minister, given the solidarity among left-leaning parties.

Independent candidate Lionel Vuibert, aligned with Macron's centrist coalition, secured the by-election with 50.9% of the vote in the historically far-right stronghold. Vuibert's win underscores public discontent with obstructionist tactics in politics, as echoed by center-right figure Xavier Bertrand's remarks against chaos. As Macron seeks a new leadership pathway, the moderate left, including the Socialist Party, emerges as pivotal players in stabilizing the current parliamentary dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

